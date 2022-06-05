STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Group of advocates meet Maharashtra Governor, seek CBI probe into cases against Ketaki Chitale

Published: 05th June 2022 05:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2022 05:22 PM   |  A+A-

Marathi actor Ketaki Chitale. ( File Photo)

By PTI

THANE: A group of advocates met Maharashtra Governor BS Koshyari and sought a CBI probe into the matter involving actor Ketaki Chitale, who has been jailed for sharing an allegedly objectionable post against NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Facebook last month.

The delegation met Koshyari on Saturday and also sought an inquiry into the alleged assault on Chitale outside Kalamboli police station while she was being arrested on May 14.

An "invisible hand" had managed to get multiple FIRs registered against Chitale in different parts of the state and a report must be sought on this from the state home department, members of the delegation urged the governor.

Chitale has been charged with defamation, promoting enmity among groups on the basis of caste, religion and printing or engraving defamatory matter among other offences.

