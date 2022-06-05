STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Gujarat: 49 packets containing drugs recovered from creek area off coast by BSF, cops

The Coast Guard had apprehended Pakistani boat Al Noman with seven crew members in the intervening night of May 30-31, working jointly with the state ATS.

Published: 05th June 2022 06:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2022 06:31 PM   |  A+A-

Drugs

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By PTI

BHUJ: A total of 49 packets containing drugs were recovered after they got washed ashore in the creek area of Arabian Sea near Jakhau in Gujarat's Kutch district, a police official said on Sunday.

The drug packets were discovered by Border Security Force and local police and are suspected to be part of the consignment being smuggled on a Pakistani boat recently apprehended by Coast Guard working jointly with the Gujarat Anti Terrorist Squad, Kutch (West) Superintendent of Police Saurabh Singh said.

"Each packet weighs around one kilogram. We are checking whether the drugs are the same that were being smuggled on the Pakistani boat. An ATS team is coming to check and confirm the same," he said.

The Coast Guard had apprehended Pakistani boat Al Noman with seven crew members in the intervening night of May 30-31, working jointly with the state ATS on information that it was carrying contraband.

However, rummaging of the boat had not yielded any drugs.

Preliminary questioning of the seven arrested Pakistani nationals revealed that two plastic bags containing the contraband were loaded on the boat and were to be unloaded in another boat after entering Indian waters, the ATS said.

After entering the Indian waters, 'Al Noman' was trying to establish contact with another boat via VHF, officials said.

When they noticed the ICG ship approaching them, they threw the two bags into the sea, the officials added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arabian Sea Gujarat Anti Terrorist Squad Border Security Force Coast Guard Drugs Haul
India Matters
(Express Illustrations)
Hyderabad gangrape: HM Mahmood Ali’s grandson threw party at Amnesia pub, alleges BJP
IRCTC (Representational Image)
Indian Railways to serve Sattvik food in trains 
Image used for representational purposes (File photo)
Medical miracle: Boy gets voice back after challenging surgery at Delhi hospital
Image used for representational purposes
Uttar Pradesh: Woman beaten up by in-laws for not giving birth to a son

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp