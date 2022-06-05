STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India distances itself from derogatory remarks made on Prophet by fringe element

Meanwhile, the MEA has stated that with India’s civilisational heritage and strong cultural traditions of unity in diversity, the government accords the highest respect to all religions.

Published: 05th June 2022 10:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2022 07:54 AM   |  A+A-

India flag

Indian flag (File Photo | PTI)

By Yeshi Seli
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India has issued a clarification and distanced itself from offensive tweets that someone made on Prophet Mohammad, on Sunday.

Taking objection to what appeared on social media, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Qatar summoned the Indian envoy Ambassador Deepak Mittal.

Qatars' Minister of State of Foreign Affairs Soltan bin Saad Al-Muraikhi, handed Ambassador Mittal a note expressing disappointment and condemned the remarks.

In response, India has said that the tweets do not reflect the views of the Indian government and are of fringe elements.

Qatar has welcomed the statement by the Indian government announcing the suspension of party officials from making such statements which have hurt the sentiments of more than 2 billion Muslims across the world.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has stated that with India’s civilisational heritage and strong cultural traditions of unity in diversity, the government accords the highest respect to all religions. "We should work together against such mischievous elements who aim to undercut the strength of our bilateral ties," according to the MEA statement.

