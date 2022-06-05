Mamata condoles deaths in Uttarakhand accident
Extremely distressed to know that several pilgrims on chardham yatra have died in a traumatic road accident in Uttarkashi on Yamunotri highway, she said.
Published: 05th June 2022 11:14 PM | Last Updated: 05th June 2022 11:14 PM | A+A A-
KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday condoled the death of 25 tourists from Madhya Pradesh in a road accident in Uttarakhand.
A bus carrying 28 pilgrims from Panna in Madhya Pradesh fell into a gorge near Damta in Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand.
Twenty-five passengers have been killed and three are in critical condition.
"Extremely distressed to know that several pilgrims on chardham yatra have died in a traumatic road accident in Uttarkashi on Yamunotri highway. My condolences to the relatives of the deceased, solidarity to the survivors," she tweeted.