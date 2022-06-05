Mamata condoles deaths in Uttarakhand accident 

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday condoled the death of 25 tourists from Madhya Pradesh in a road accident in Uttarakhand.

A bus carrying 28 pilgrims from Panna in Madhya Pradesh fell into a gorge near Damta in Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand.

Twenty-five passengers have been killed and three are in critical condition.

"Extremely distressed to know that several pilgrims on chardham yatra have died in a traumatic road accident in Uttarkashi on Yamunotri highway. My condolences to the relatives of the deceased, solidarity to the survivors," she tweeted.