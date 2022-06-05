STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No intention of hurting religious sentiments: Naveen Kumar Jindal

Jindal said he had tweeted asking a question to those attacking and insulting Hindu deities and it was not aimed at hurting the religious sentiments of any community.

Naveen Kumar Jindal. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Naveen Kumar Jindal, who was on Sunday expelled from the BJP, said his remarks were not aimed at hurting the religious sentiments of any community and claimed he was receiving death threats.

Delhi unit president Adesh Gupta expelled Jindal, who was the Delhi BJP media cell head, for allegedly expressing views on social media that vitiate communal harmony.

Jindal said he was receiving death threats on social media and urged everyone, including the media, not to disclose his address. He had come under attack on social media over his tweet referring to the Prophet Mohammad on June 1. He told PTI that he was unaware of being expelled from the BJP and was yet to receive any letter from the state president.

Jindal said he had tweeted asking a question to those attacking and insulting Hindu deities and it was not aimed at hurting the religious sentiments of any community.

Gupta in his letter said Jindal's opinion was contradictory to the party's original ideology. "You have worked against the party's ideology and policies," said the letter.

Gupta said Jindal's primary membership of the BJP was terminated with immediate effect and he was expelled from the party.

