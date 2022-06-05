'BJP respects all religions': Party suspends Nupur Sharma, expels Naveen Kumar Jindal over remarks against Prophet Muhammad

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Sunday suspended its national spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled its Delhi media head Naveen Kumar Jindal after their alleged derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad, as it sought to defuse a row over the issue.

Amid protests by Muslim groups over the remarks, the party also issued a statement aimed at assuaging the concerns of minorities and distancing itself from these members, asserting that it respects all religions and strongly denounces the insult of any religious personality.

After the action, Sharma unconditionally withdrew her controversial statement made in a TV debate and claimed that her comments were a reaction to "continuous insult and disrespect towards our Mahadev"' (Lord Shiva).

Both Sharma and Jindal said it was never their intention to hurt anyone's religious feelings.

While Sharma's remarks during a TV debate have drawn the ire of Muslim groups and several cases have been registered against her for allegedly hurting religious sentiments, Jindal has been accused of often posting inciting comments.

The controversial remarks also sparked a Twitter trend calling for a boycott of Indian products in some countries.

A communication to Sharma from the party's disciplinary committee secretary Om Pathak said she has expressed views contrary to the party's position on various matters, which is in clear violation of its constitution.

"Pending further inquiry, you are suspended from the party and from your responsibilities, assignments if any, with immediate effect," it said.

A communication from Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta to Jindal said his views on social media vitiate communal harmony and are in violation of the party's fundamental beliefs.

He has acted against the party's policies and ideology, Gupta said.

"Your primary membership is immediately terminated and you are expelled from the party," Gupta said.

Jindal said that he had tweeted asking a question to those attacking and insulting Hindu deities and it was not aimed at hurting the religious sentiments of any community.

BJP's minority cell head Jamal Siddiqui said the action showed the "actual face" of the party and sent a message to the rank and file that no one would be allowed to violate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mantra of 'sabka saath, sabka vikas'.

"BJP respects all religions and believes in bringing all people together. But attempts are always being made to portray a false picture of the party," Siddiqui said.

Before cracking the whip on the two members, the BJP also issued a statement underscoring its respect for all religions and their revered figures.

Party general secretary Arun Singh said in a statement that the party is strongly against any ideology which insults or demeans any sect or religion.

The BJP does not promote such people or philosophy, he said.

The BJP statement, however, made no direct mention of any incident or comment.

The statement announcing action against Sharma and Jindal also made no particular reference to their controversial remarks.

Singh said, "During the thousands of years of history of India every religion has blossomed and flourished. The Bharatiya Janata Party respects all religions. The BJP strongly denounces insult of any religious personalities of any religion."

India's Constitution gives the right to every citizen to practice any religion of his or her choice and to honour and respect every religion, he said.

"As India celebrates the 75th year of its Independence, we are committed to making India a great country where all are equal and everyone lives with dignity, where all are committed to India's unity and integrity, where all enjoy the fruits of growth and development," the BJP leader said.

In a statement posted on Twitter, Nupur Sharma said, "I have been attending TV debates for the past many days where our Mahadev was being insulted and disrespected continuously. It was mockingly being said that it is not Shivling but a fountain. The Shivling was also being ridiculed by comparing it to roadside signs and poles in Delhi."

She was apparently referring to the claims of Hindu groups about the presence of a Shivling at the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi.

She added, "If my words have caused discomfort or hurt religious feelings of anyone whatsoever, I hereby unconditionally withdraw my statement. It was never my intention to hurt anyone's religious feelings."

Muslim groups have been holding protests demanding action against Sharma.

Cases have been filed against her in Mumbai, Hyderabad and Pune, accusing her of hurting religious sentiments.

Jindal, who was on Sunday expelled from the BJP, said his remarks were not aimed at hurting the religious sentiments of any community and claimed he was receiving death threats.

Jindal said he was receiving death threats on social media and urged everyone, including the media, not to disclose his address.

He had come under attack on social media over his tweet referring to the Prophet Mohammad on June 1.

He told PTI that he was unaware of being expelled from the BJP and was yet to receive any letter from the state president.

Gupta in his letter said Jindal's opinion was contradictory to the party's original ideology.

"You have worked against the party's ideology and policies," said the letter.