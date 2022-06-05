STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Uttar Pradesh: Seven, including five cops, booked for torturing man under suspicion of cattle slaughtering

The cops shoved a stick inside the victim's rectum and they forced the victim to undergo repeated electric shocks.

Published: 05th June 2022

By Online Desk

LUCKNOW: In a horrific incident, at least seven persons including five cops were booked for torturing a 22-year-old man who was a suspect in a cattle slaughtering case.

The cops shoved a stick inside the victim's rectum and they forced the victim to undergo repeated electric shocks, a report quoting the victim's mother said.

A case was registered against the seven persons after a preliminary inquiry revealed the allegations against them to be true.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) O.P. Singh has directed the circle officer of Dataganj Prem Kumar Thapa to carry out an investigation after the police took the medico-legal report into consideration and claimed they found allegations against the accused to be true.

Meanwhile, the victim, who belongs to the Kakrala area, has been hospitalized. He suffers repeated seizures.

An FIR has been lodged under sections 342 (wrongful confinement) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the IPC, along with others.

Superintendent of Police (SP) (city) Praveen Singh Chauhan said, "The allegations against five policemen were found to be true during a preliminary investigation. We have registered an FIR against them for wrongful confinement and torture. Steps are being taken to suspend them and an impartial investigation will be carried out in this case. We are also supporting the family to ensure the best possible treatment for the victim."

He was reportedly picked up on May 2 for his alleged links with a person who has been booked several times for cow slaughter.

The police then tortured him a whole night. But when they realized that they have picked up the wrong person, they sent him away giving him Rs 100.

(With IANS Inputs)

