STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Ahead of Nadda's Bengal visit, BJP claims of having informers in Trinamool

State BJP president Sukanta Majumdar made the comment when asked about recent claims by BJP's Ranaghat MP Jagannath Sarkar that there were TMC sympathisers within the saffron party.

Published: 06th June 2022 03:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2022 03:23 PM   |  A+A-

Trinamool flag, Trinamool Congress flag

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar on Sunday claimed that the saffron party has planted moles inside the Trinamool Congress to get inside information.

He made the comment when asked about recent claims by BJP's Ranaghat MP Jagannath Sarkar that there were TMC sympathisers within the saffron party.

"We have some people in TMC who pass on information to us," Majumdar, the Balurghat MP, said.

"In fact, every party plants its men in other parties to remain privy to crucial decisions taken by its political opponents," he said.

TMC, however, dismissed Majumdar's claims as absurd.

"Majumdar makes such absurd claims out of frustration as his own party is disintegrating and several functionaries are eager to join TMC. No one believes what he says now," TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh said.

Sarkar had on Saturday voiced suspicion that a few BJP workers in the party's Nadia unit were keeping close contact with the TMC.

He had said that there is a lack of discipline in the state BJP.

The lawmaker had charged that the ruling TMC was trying to frame him over allegations of recruitment irregularities of contractual workers at AIIMS, Kalyani to deflect attention from the "SSC scam" and some of his party men were posting on social media against him and acting as spies of the TMC.

"I will look into Sarkar's claims," Majumdar added.

The comment comes at a time when BJP national president J P Nadda will be on a two-day visit to the state, starting from June 7.

Majumdar told reporters here on Sunday night that Nadda is expected to arrive on June 7 evening and he will hold organisational meetings the next day.

"We are happy that he will give us direction to intensify our battle against the corrupt Trinamool Congress government which has lost all credibility after being mired in one scam after another. His visit will boost the morale of rank and file of the party," Majumdar added.

The visit is significant in the wake of key BJP state functionaries Babul Supriyo, Arjun Singh and Joy Prakash Majumdar switching over the TMC in recent times.

Majumdar said Nadda will chair meetings with MLAs and MPs and that of the first working committee of the new state unit.

TMC, however, refused to attach any significance to Nadda's visit.

"J P Nadda had visited West Bengal so many times in the past but that has only led to more exodus from his party. We are not at all concerned," TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sukanta Majumdar Jagannath Sarkar JP Nadda Trinamool BJP
India Matters
BJP Flag (File Photo| PTI)
BJP’s loose cannons get the stick for hate speech
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | AP)
Amid targeted killings, 70 per cent Kashmiri Pandit employees flee Valley
Ramnath Kovind, Venkaiah Naidu unlikely to get another term
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Infant sold for Rs 1.5 lakh in Hyderabad, 10 arrested

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp