Ahead of Nadda's Bengal visit, BJP claims of having informers in Trinamool

KOLKATA: West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar on Sunday claimed that the saffron party has planted moles inside the Trinamool Congress to get inside information.

He made the comment when asked about recent claims by BJP's Ranaghat MP Jagannath Sarkar that there were TMC sympathisers within the saffron party.

"We have some people in TMC who pass on information to us," Majumdar, the Balurghat MP, said.

"In fact, every party plants its men in other parties to remain privy to crucial decisions taken by its political opponents," he said.

TMC, however, dismissed Majumdar's claims as absurd.

"Majumdar makes such absurd claims out of frustration as his own party is disintegrating and several functionaries are eager to join TMC. No one believes what he says now," TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh said.

Sarkar had on Saturday voiced suspicion that a few BJP workers in the party's Nadia unit were keeping close contact with the TMC.

He had said that there is a lack of discipline in the state BJP.

The lawmaker had charged that the ruling TMC was trying to frame him over allegations of recruitment irregularities of contractual workers at AIIMS, Kalyani to deflect attention from the "SSC scam" and some of his party men were posting on social media against him and acting as spies of the TMC.

"I will look into Sarkar's claims," Majumdar added.

The comment comes at a time when BJP national president J P Nadda will be on a two-day visit to the state, starting from June 7.

Majumdar told reporters here on Sunday night that Nadda is expected to arrive on June 7 evening and he will hold organisational meetings the next day.

"We are happy that he will give us direction to intensify our battle against the corrupt Trinamool Congress government which has lost all credibility after being mired in one scam after another. His visit will boost the morale of rank and file of the party," Majumdar added.

The visit is significant in the wake of key BJP state functionaries Babul Supriyo, Arjun Singh and Joy Prakash Majumdar switching over the TMC in recent times.

Majumdar said Nadda will chair meetings with MLAs and MPs and that of the first working committee of the new state unit.

TMC, however, refused to attach any significance to Nadda's visit.

"J P Nadda had visited West Bengal so many times in the past but that has only led to more exodus from his party. We are not at all concerned," TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh.