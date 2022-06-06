Ahmedabad Diary

Dilip Singh Kshatriya By

Express News Service

Poll: BJP deputes 182 netas for ‘Mission 150’

The BJP has been in election mode for over six months in Gujarat. Nevertheless, the state brass feels the need to muster grassroots workers, well-wishers, and old party workers to achieve the set target of winning over 150 seats. To achieve this the party has decided to depute 182 leaders to constituencies to reach out to the grassroots workers. These leaders include all the sitting and former MPs and MLAs. Leaders will have to tour one constituency for three days. According to the party, when leaders from the state visit workers it encourages them. When workers are assured that the leader is unbiased, they share views and opinions honestly.

Black ink hurled at Hardik Patel poster

Hardik Patel has recently joined the saffron camp, after which welcome banners and posters have been put up all over the state. Opposition to Hardik Patel’s BJP entry has been seen in Unava of Mehsana district. In an isolated incident, black ink was hurled at Hardik Patel’s poster here by local Patidar youth. Patidar youth leader Dhanji Patidar led the group of men who were behind the act. Hardik Patel, on his joining the BJP, had hinted at the presence of anti-social elements within the community which had caused damage during the Patidar agitation. This statement has attracted resentment within the Patidar community.

ISRO’s space nodal centre opening June 10

PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate the headquarters of the Indian National Space Enhancement and Authority Center (IN-SPACe) on June 10 at Bopal in Ahmedabad. The Union Cabinet had approved the establishment of in-space in June 2020. In-space will be a nodal agency, which will facilitate private entities to use space establishments in addition to conducting space-related activities, thereby ensuring greater private sector participation in space. The ISRO announced the inauguration on Twitter. “Excited to work with related industries and ISRO to promote space missions,” said IN-SPACe president Pawan Goenka.

Dilip Singh Kshatriya

Our correspondent in Gujarat dilipsingh@ newindianexpress.com