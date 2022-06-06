Amarnath Yatra: Teams to be positioned along Jammu-Srinagar NH to help pilgrims 

By PTI

JAMMU: Rescue teams will be deployed along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway to provide help to pilgrims during the upcoming Amarnath yatra, police said on Monday.

The decision to deploy the rescue teams on the highway, especially in slide-prone areas, was taken at a security review meeting chaired by Superintendent of Police, Ramban, Mohita Sharma, a police spokesman said.

It was also decided that sufficient manpower will be deployed in advance so that the base camps and routes of the yatra are secured and checked at the earliest.

The 43-day-long Amarnath yatra is scheduled to start on June 30 from the twin routes - traditional 48-km Nunwan in south Kashmir's Pahalgam and 14-km shorter Baltal in central Kashmir's Ganderbal -- after a hiatus of two years owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

Addressing the meeting, the SP Ramban called for an effective mechanism and planning for smooth and peaceful conduct of the yatra.

Sharma asked officers to focus on sensitive locations and base camps while putting in place security arrangements.

"The coordination mechanisms and communication systems must be established among counterparts of all stakeholders of the Army, Central Armed Police Forces, police and civil administration," the SP added.

