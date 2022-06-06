STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Amarnath Yatra: Teams to be positioned along Jammu-Srinagar NH to help pilgrims 

It was also decided that sufficient manpower will be deployed in advance so that the base camps and routes of the yatra are secured and checked at the earliest.

Published: 06th June 2022 11:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2022 11:47 AM   |  A+A-

A CRPF personnel stands guard at the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway as security convoy leaves for Kashmir in preparation for the 'Amarnath Yatra', in Jammu. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAMMU: Rescue teams will be deployed along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway to provide help to pilgrims during the upcoming Amarnath yatra, police said on Monday.

The decision to deploy the rescue teams on the highway, especially in slide-prone areas, was taken at a security review meeting chaired by Superintendent of Police, Ramban, Mohita Sharma, a police spokesman said.

It was also decided that sufficient manpower will be deployed in advance so that the base camps and routes of the yatra are secured and checked at the earliest.

The 43-day-long Amarnath yatra is scheduled to start on June 30 from the twin routes - traditional 48-km Nunwan in south Kashmir's Pahalgam and 14-km shorter Baltal in central Kashmir's Ganderbal -- after a hiatus of two years owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

Addressing the meeting, the SP Ramban called for an effective mechanism and planning for smooth and peaceful conduct of the yatra.

Sharma asked officers to focus on sensitive locations and base camps while putting in place security arrangements.

"The coordination mechanisms and communication systems must be established among counterparts of all stakeholders of the Army, Central Armed Police Forces, police and civil administration," the SP added.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amarnath Yatra Jammu Srinagar highway
India Matters
BJP Flag (File Photo| PTI)
BJP’s loose cannons get the stick for hate speech
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | AP)
Amid targeted killings, 70 per cent Kashmiri Pandit employees flee Valley
Ramnath Kovind, Venkaiah Naidu unlikely to get another term
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Infant sold for Rs 1.5 lakh in Hyderabad, 10 arrested

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp