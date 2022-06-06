Amid targeted killings, 70 per cent Kashmiri Pandit employees flee Valley

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Though the Centre has started shifting Kashmiri Pandit staffers under the PM job scheme in the Valley to various district headquarters in Kashmir in the wake of the recent targeted killings, it has now emerged that about 60-70% of them fled to Jammu in recent weeks. The Pandits wanted transfers to Jammu but the Centre rejected the demand.

Some Pandits say the security situation is worse today than it was in 1990.“This fear was not prevalent in 1990 when the first migration of Pandits took place,” said Ranjan, a Kashmiri Pandit employee in Anantnag district. “Due to fear, we are unable to move out from our locations.” He said in the 1990s, it was clear who the terrorists were.

But today, the situation has changed due to hybrid terrorists—radicalised civilians who carry out attacks while leading normal lives. He claimed about 60-70% of 5,500 Pandits have left Kashmir. Jagti Tenement Committee Jammu president Shadi Lal confirmed 60-70% of Pandit employees have reached Jammu.