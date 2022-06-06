STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Amid tussle with Mamata, Bengal Governor meets Home Minister Amit Shah

Dhankhar met Shah a day after he said there is no rule of law in West Bengal as it is being governed by a 'ruler'.

Published: 06th June 2022 04:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2022 04:44 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah here and discussed with him various issues concerning the state.

Dhankhar met Shah a day after he said there is no rule of law in West Bengal as it is being governed by a "ruler".

"The Governor of West Bengal, Shri @jdhankhar1 met Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah," the home hinister's office tweeted.

On Sunday, Dhankhar said in Rajasthan that he has witnessed terrible situation and challenges while being the governor of West Bengal.

"I have seen terrible situation and challenges being a governor. I have seen the rule going beyond constitutional system. I have seen a situation where there is no rule of law, but a ruler," Dhankhar said during his visit to Udaipur where he attended several events.

On May 29, the governor had said that "constitutional authorities in the state are under attack" as judiciary's decisions to order CBI investigations into multiple cases in West Bengal is being criticised.

"The honourable Member of Parliament crossed the red line," he said, without naming TMC MP and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee.

Abhishek Banerjee had recently said, "I feel ashamed to say that there are one or two people in the judiciary who are hand-in-gloves and have a tacit understanding and are ordering CBI investigation in every case. This is just 1 per cent of the judiciary."

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Governor Lt.General (retd) Gurmit Singh also met the home minister and discussed with him various issues concerning his state.

Later, talking to reporters, the government said so far 16.5 lakh people have undertaken the 'Char-Dham' pilgrimage in the hill state.

Referring to the Sunday's bus accident, in which 26 people died, Singh said the Uttarakhand government will provide all possible help to the injured and the kin of the deceased He said Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and his Madhya Pradesh counterpart Shivraj Singh Chouhan are monitoring the rescue operations.

Most of the accident victims belonged to Madhya Pradesh.

