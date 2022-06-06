STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Arvind Kejriwal demands Centre ‘action plan’ for Kashmiri Pandits

Aam Aadmi Party holds protest in Delhi over killings in the Valley

Published: 06th June 2022 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2022 08:01 AM

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal addresses people during Jan Aakrosh Rally at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Sunday | Parveen Negi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Attacking the central government over targeted killings of Hindus in Jammu and Kashmir, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Sunday joined a protest in the national capital and said that BJP is incompetent in handling Kashmir issues and Kashmiri Pandits were forced to leave the Valley due to the attacks.

Addressing the Aam Aadmi Party’s ‘Jan Aakrosh Rally’ at Jantar Mantar, he demanded that the Centre put forth an action plan to stop such incidents. The rally in support of Kashmiri Pandits is seen as part of the party’s wider national expansion plan.

None of the other Opposition parties, including Congress, which is banking upon re-establishing ground connections with the people as part of its revival plan, has planned any campaign on the matter. The leadership has so far limited itself to issuing statements on social media.  

“The Central Government must present an action plan on how it plans to stop the massacre of Kashmiri Pandits; the world is watching today and the government looks clueless,” said Kejriwal Calling the exodus a repeat of what happened in the 1990s, he said,

“The BJP can’t handle Kashmir, they only know how to do dirty politics. Please don’t do politics over Kashmir.” He also put four demands before the Union government — The Centre should tell the public about its plan to tackle the situation in Kashmir, cancel the bond signed with Kashmiri Pandits that says they cannot work outside Kashmir, fulfil all their demands and provide them security. 

The Valley has seen eight targeted killings by terror groups of non-Muslims, including security personnel, an artist and local civilians. A number of Kashmiri Pandits, who were employed under a prime minister’s package in 2012, have been staging protests threatening mass exodus since the killing of Rahul Bhat, who was shot dead by terrorists on May 12 in the Chadoora area of Budgam district in central Kashmir. 

