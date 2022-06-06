STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bengal man chops off wife's palm for getting govt job

During the course of investigation, police came to know that Mohammad told his friends that Renu might leave him after joining the government hospital.

Published: 06th June 2022 04:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2022 07:46 PM   |  A+A-

Renu Khatun (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: A youth chopped off his wife’s right palm in East Burdwan’s Ketugram on Sunday after she secured a government job.

Renu Khatun, the victim, recently got the job of a nurse in a state-run hospital after preparing for it for the past three years. She was to join the service next week.

"Her husband, who is a grocery shop owner, and in-laws were against Renu’s dream of working as a government employee. Mohammad and his parents are presently at large," said an officer of the local police station.

Mohammad first smothered Renu with a pillow and then severed her palm with a chopper, said police. "After Renu fell unconscious, Mohammad took her to the local hospital hiding the severed palm at home. The incident came to light after the woman became conscious and narrated her plight," said the police officer.

Renu’s father Azizul Haque said his daughter used to work in a private healthcare unit before marriage. "Her husband and in-laws were against her decision to work. Recently, she was selected for the post of a nurse in a government hospital. Renu complained me that her in-laws and Mohammad wanted her not to join the service. I never imagined that she would have to pay such a price for achieving her goal," he said.

During the course of investigation, police came to know that Mohammad told his friends that Renu might leave him after joining the government hospital.

On hearing the incident, Azizul and his son Ripan Sheikh rushed to the hospital from where they shifted Renu to a nursing home.

Armed with the complaint lodged by Azizul and the statement given by Renu, the police went to Mohammad’s house only to find it locked. "They are absconding. We carried out searches at the houses of their relatives but they were found nowhere," said another police officer.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
West Bengal Bengal palm chopping case Ketugram palm chopping case govt job
India Matters
BJP Flag (File Photo| PTI)
BJP’s loose cannons get the stick for hate speech
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | AP)
Amid targeted killings, 70 per cent Kashmiri Pandit employees flee Valley
Ramnath Kovind, Venkaiah Naidu unlikely to get another term
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Infant sold for Rs 1.5 lakh in Hyderabad, 10 arrested

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp