STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bodies with missing limbs, mangled bus: Horrifying images hard to forget for Uttarkashi locals

Damta area villagers were the first to learn about the Sunday mishap when a bus carrying pilgrims from Madhya Pradesh's Panna fell into a deep gorge, killing 26 people and hurting four.

Published: 06th June 2022 03:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2022 03:36 PM   |  A+A-

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami with Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan visits the site of a bus accident in Damta area of Uttarkashi. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

DEHRADUN: Bodies with missing limbs scattered over the bushes, some of them even hanging from trees and the mangled remains of a bus, the horrifying images of the accident of the Yamunotri-bound pilgrims will continue to haunt Uttarkashi residents for a long time.

Damta area villagers were the first to learn about the Sunday mishap when a bus carrying pilgrims from Madhya Pradesh's Panna fell into a deep gorge, resulting in the death of 26 people and injuries to four.

The residents informed the authorities and immediately rushed to the accident site to lend a helping hand in rescue efforts.

Rescue teams reached the spot within half an hour of the accident but by that time the desperate cries of the accident victims had died down already, Virendra Panwar who runs a hotel in Rikhaun Khadd said.

Most of them had died on the spot, he said.

"I saw bodies with missing limbs lying here and there. Some of them were even hanging from the trees down the gorge," said Zilla Panachayat member Hakam Singh Rawat, an eyewitness of the accident.

He said he was driving right behind the bus and even tried to overtake it in the course of the journey.

"However before I could overtake it, it fell with a huge crashing sound into the gorge," Rawat said.

Upon their arrival, the rescue teams first started looking for survivors so that they could be given medical aid at the earliest, he said.

"Rescuing the injured did not take much time as by 8 pm they had been brought on to the road but pulling the dead out of the nearly 500-metre-deep gorge in the dark was a real challenge for police, SDRF and NDRF personnel who used ropes and torches to perform the task, NDRF Inspector Sanjay said.

Aided by villagers, the rescue operations lasted for over seven hours, starting around 7.30 pm and concluding at 3 am after the recovery of all 26 bodies and the rescue of four injured persons.

Apart from the bus driver and the conductor, there were 28 pilgrims from Madhya Pradesh travelling in the bus when it feel into the gorge.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan who arrived here late on Sunday night after hearing about the tragedy visited the spot along with his Uttarakhand counterpart Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday morning.

The bodies were brought to Dehradun from where they will be sent in an IAF plane to the Khajuraho airport so that they are handed over to their families for the last rites.

Dhami said a magisterial probe into the mishap has been ordered to find the exact cause of it.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uttarkashi Bus Accident
India Matters
BJP Flag (File Photo| PTI)
BJP’s loose cannons get the stick for hate speech
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | AP)
Amid targeted killings, 70 per cent Kashmiri Pandit employees flee Valley
Ramnath Kovind, Venkaiah Naidu unlikely to get another term
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Infant sold for Rs 1.5 lakh in Hyderabad, 10 arrested

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp