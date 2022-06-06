STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Country heading towards civil war: Lalu

Published: 06th June 2022 09:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2022 09:37 AM   |  A+A-

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)

By Ramashankar
Express News Service

PATNA:  RJD chief Lalu Prasad on Sunday launched a broadside against BJP-led NDA government at the centre by asserting that the country was heading towards civil war under the present dispensation.

Releasing a video message as he could not attend the grand alliance's sponsored programme to mark the anniversary of 'Sampurna Kranti (Total Revolution), revolutionary leader Jai Prakash Narayan had launched 'Total Revolution’ against the dictatorship.

JP had called the Total Revolution a long-drawn fight, intended at integrating people from the lowest strata of society with the mainstream of the society, he added.

Lalu said that JP had fought against dictatorship with the support of youths and students. The situation was returning to the same as divisive forces were trying to hit at the unity and integrity of the country.

“Desh civil war ke ore jaa raha hain" (the county is heading towards civil war), he said adding that now again youths and students should rise to the occasion to fight against decisive forces. He also appealed to Left parties to continue to fight against communal and divisive forces by keeping their alliance with his party strong.

Hitting back, former Union Minister and Patna Sahib MP Ravi Shankar Prasad attacked the Lalu family on the issue of corruption. “The entire Lalu family is deep necked in corruption,” Prasad told reporters.

