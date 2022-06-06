Delay in Shivir’s big idea taking shape over Rajya Sabha polls, Rahul’s trip

Richa Sharma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Forming a ‘Task Force 2024’ was one of the biggest announcements the Congress had made during its Chintan Shivir in Rajasthan last month. Despite the panel holding its first meeting on May 24, there continues to be confusion over the role and mandate of the new group of leaders. They had been waiting for the return of former party chief Rahul Gandhi from abroad to get some clarity on the matter and the way forward.

‘Task Force 2024’ consists of P Chidambaram, Jairam Ramesh, Mukul Wasnik, K C Venugopal, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Ajay Maken, Randeep Surjewala and Sunil Kanugolu – and is tasked to look into the party’s preparedness in the run-up to 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The party’s official statement said that the group will meet “every 72 hours or more” and prepare a detailed plan on each of the subjects: Organisation, finances, media communication, and strategy, grassroots connect, election management, and others.

Sources said that the first meeting on May 24 was called at very short notice after a message was sent from general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s office. “The group hasn’t met since then. During an informal discussion, it was felt that role and mandate need to be further discussed with Rahul ji, who went abroad after the Udaipur meet. Now, that he (Rahul) has returned (on Saturday), the group will meet him and Sonia ji to get clarity on matters,” said a party source.

Another leader cited the Rajya Sabha elections as the reason for the delay in the meeting of the group. Among 8 members, 5 are in the fray for Upper House. During the meeting, members opined that the group also needs to focus on upcoming Assembly elections till 2024, keeping in mind that two-Congress ruled states — Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh — will witness polling next year. Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh also need urgent attention. Infighting has been rife at these state units of the party.