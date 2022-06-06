STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Digital skilling programme launched for one crore students from Class 7 to graduation

The focus is on skilling, reskilling and upskilling them via internships, apprenticeships and employment in emerging technologies. Over 100 firms have already come on board for free-of-cost the same.

Published: 06th June 2022

digital, online classes

Representational Image. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Monday launched a digital skilling programme for one crore students from Class 7 to graduation with the focus on skilling, reskilling and upskilling them via internships, apprenticeships and employment in emerging technologies.

Launching the programme, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that skilling should be a mass movement. “Government functions as a facilitator in creating a workforce for the future. It is the right time to work with a collaborative approach between industry, academia and policymakers,” he said.

Calling upon tech companies to synergise technology with all Indian languages, the minister said India has to cater to the workforce requirement of the world, and technology will enable us to do so. 

Over 100 technology, corporate and manufacturing firms have already come on board the platform to provide free-of-cost emerging technology certifications.

The program is to connect the suitable candidates with skill trainers and various courses providing expertise on emerging technologies. It includes artificial intelligence, blockchain, big data, data analytics, cyber security, and cloud computing.

Pradhan said it is the first-ever collaboration on a national scale between the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Skill and affiliated National Skill Development Corporation, Skill India programs (National Educational Alliance for Technology) and the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE). 

