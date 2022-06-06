STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Fringe is mainstream, backed by Amit Shah, why no arrest, questions Owaisi on Prophet remark

"Twenty crore Indian Muslims' religious beliefs were insulted. Rather than addressing their concerns, Modi et al were more afraid of a foreign backlash. Very unfortunate," he tweeted.

Published: 06th June 2022

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi.. (File Photo)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday said action against suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma for her alleged derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad should have been taken 10 days ago.

He said he had sought action against the spokesperson while addressing a public meeting at Bhiwandi. The BJP took action as the issue was getting escalated in Gulf countries, he said.

"You should have taken action 10 days before. When, I, as an Indian citizen, I am a Muslim, we are demanding that you take action, you don't take action. Why the Prime Minister has not taken action. Is Asaduddin Owaisi's demand, voice is less than that of a leader of a foreign country," he told reporters here.

"You are my Prime Minister. You should listen to me. You want to make leaders of foreign countries happy," he said, asking as to who will listen to "our" pain.

Owaisi claimed suspension of the spokesperson from party is not enough and that she should be arrested.

He alleged that the spokesperson has released a video in which she claimed that senior BJP leaders have called her and told her not to lose courage.

"FRINGE is MAINSTREAM. Backed by none less than @AmitShah. Is this why cops still haven't arrested anyone? Suspension is a sham. Chota Savarkars were smug because of govt support. If Genocide Sansad gang was punished, BJP spokies wouldn't have insulted Prophet PBUH on natl TV," he tweeted.

The BJP on Sunday suspended its national spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled its Delhi media head Naveen Kumar Jindal as the row over their alleged derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad escalated with protests from some Muslim countries.

Responding to a query on the alleged gangrape of a teenage girl in Hyderabad, Owaisi said it is a heinous crime and that "the law will take its own course."

The BJP in Telangana has earlier referred to media reports on the alleged involvement of kin of politically influential persons belonging to the AIMIM vis-à-vis the sensational case.

