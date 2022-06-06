STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

GOP appoints observers to curb foul play

For the four Rajya Sabha seats in Rajasthan, the Congress has fielded three candidates — Randeep Surjewala, Mukul Wasnik, and Pramod Tiwari.

Published: 06th June 2022 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2022 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

Congress Flag

Congress Flag (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  With tough contest on the cards in the Rajya Sabha elections in some states, especially in Rajasthan and Haryana, the Congress has appointed senior party leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Bhupesh Baghel as observers to prevent any setback.

Kharge has been made the observer for Maharashtra while Chhattisgarh CM Baghel and party general secretary Rajeev Shukla have been made observers for Haryana. Party treasurer Pawan Kumar Bansal and Chhattisgarh cabinet minister T S Singh Deo will monitor Rajasthan.

For the four Rajya Sabha seats in Rajasthan, the Congress has fielded three candidates — Randeep Surjewala, Mukul Wasnik, and Pramod Tiwari. It can win two seats and there is a contest for the third as BJP is supporting media baron Subhash Chandra. Party general secretary Ajay Maken is the Congress candidate from Haryana, where two seats have fallen vacant. The BJP is set to win one seat but there is a 
contest on the second.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress Rajya Sabha polls Rajya Sabha elections
India Matters
BJP Flag (File Photo| PTI)
BJP’s loose cannons get the stick for hate speech
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | AP)
Amid targeted killings, 70 per cent Kashmiri Pandit employees flee Valley
Ramnath Kovind, Venkaiah Naidu unlikely to get another term
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Infant sold for Rs 1.5 lakh in Hyderabad, 10 arrested

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp