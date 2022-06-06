GOP appoints observers to curb foul play

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With tough contest on the cards in the Rajya Sabha elections in some states, especially in Rajasthan and Haryana, the Congress has appointed senior party leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Bhupesh Baghel as observers to prevent any setback.

Kharge has been made the observer for Maharashtra while Chhattisgarh CM Baghel and party general secretary Rajeev Shukla have been made observers for Haryana. Party treasurer Pawan Kumar Bansal and Chhattisgarh cabinet minister T S Singh Deo will monitor Rajasthan.

For the four Rajya Sabha seats in Rajasthan, the Congress has fielded three candidates — Randeep Surjewala, Mukul Wasnik, and Pramod Tiwari. It can win two seats and there is a contest for the third as BJP is supporting media baron Subhash Chandra. Party general secretary Ajay Maken is the Congress candidate from Haryana, where two seats have fallen vacant. The BJP is set to win one seat but there is a

contest on the second.