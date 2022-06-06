STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Governor vs Mamata: Bengal Cabinet approves proposal to make CM chancellor of state-run universities

It also gave its nod to another proposal to remove the governor from the post of Visitor of private universities and replace him with the state's education minister.

Mamata Banerjee(L) and West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar (Right)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The West Bengal cabinet on Monday gave its approval to a proposal to make Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee chancellor of all state-run universities, replacing Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, an official said.

"The cabinet gave its consent to make the chief minister the chancellor of all state-run universities, including agricultural and health varsities," the official said.

The proposal will be introduced as a bill in the assembly in the monsoon session starting June 10.

Dhankhar on Sunday said that there is no rule of law in his state as it is being governed by a "ruler" -- apparently referring to chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

He said that he has witnessed terrible situation and challenges while being the governor of West Bengal.

"I have seen terrible situation and challenges being a governor. I have seen the rule going beyond constitutional system. I have seen a situation where there is no rule of law, but a ruler," Dhankhar said during his visit to Udaipur where he attended several events.

He made his remarks while visiting the Pratap Gaurav Kendra at a press conference.

He said that the rule in West Bengal doesn't match with the standards of a democratic set-up, and that he was yet to come to terms with the violence that broke out in the state after the latest assembly polls.

"I cannot define the furious violence that occurred in the state after elections. I have seen deaths, rape. I have seen a state where you pay the price for voting in a democratic system with your life. I have seen it with my eyes and felt the pain," Dhankhar said.

