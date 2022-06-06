STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'India's economic slowdown pronounced, BJP has no answers': Rahul attacks Centre

He said the per capita income at constant prices has dropped from Rs 94,270 to Rs 91,481.

Published: 06th June 2022 03:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2022 03:06 PM   |  A+A-

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi (Photo| Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday lashed out at the BJP government over the state of the economy, saying the per capita income of Indians is dropping but the government is suffering from "policy bankruptcy" and has no answers.

He feared that the economic situation will only get worse in the coming times.

"Indian families are suffering from the onslaught of inflation and job loss and earning less per capita than they were two years ago," Gandhi said in a Facebook post.

He said the per capita income at constant prices has dropped from Rs 94,270 to Rs 91,481.

"India's economic slowdown is pronounced, and the BJP Government, which suffers from policy bankruptcy, has no answers," he also said.

"The economic situation will only get worse," the Congress leader said in his post.

The Congress has been attacking the government over rising prices of food items and petroleum products.

