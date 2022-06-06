STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Nadda lauds tribals, attacks Hemant Soren government in Ranchi 

Nadda also met the tribal leaders, and talked to them about making the party stronger in the tribal-dominated areas.

Published: 06th June 2022 07:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2022 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

BJP national president JP Nadda during a rally in Ranchi on Sunday | PTI

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI:  BJP national president JP Nadda on Sunday lambasted political parties over their indifference towards the tribal community. He also attacked the JMM government, saying that corruption and Hemant Soren have become synonymous. Nadda was addressing the Dharti Aba Birsa Munda Vishwas rally in Ranchi.

Nadda also met the tribal leaders, and talked to them about making the party stronger in the tribal-dominated areas. Out of the 28 seats reserved for tribals in Jharkhand, BJP could win only two during the 2019 Assembly elections.

“It is only BJP that can say it has worked for adivasis. But the political parties running in the name of adivasis can only say how they looted and betrayed them,” Nadda said. Lauding the tribal communities, and their contribution to the Independence struggle, he said, “Tribals speak very little, but they have always been working for the betterment of the society.” He added that ever since Jharkhand was created, the BJP has never forgotten “its adivasi brothers”. 

The BJP president also alleged that the Soren government reaps the benefits of work done by BJP. “We work for seva, while Hemant government eats the mewa. The Maoists, who had left Jharkhand during the time of Raghubar Das, have also started spreading their tentacles again,” he added, announcing that BJP will organise Bhagwan Birsa Munda Gaurav Diwas for the first time on Nov. 15.  

BJP reaches out to tribals 
There are eight Cabinet ministers in the Narendra Modi government who are tribals, other than 36 MPs in Lok Sabha and eight in Rajya Sabha. We also have 190 tribal MLAs, two governors and two deputy CMs, JP Nadda said

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hemant Soren JP Nadda Nadda
India Matters
BJP Flag (File Photo| PTI)
BJP’s loose cannons get the stick for hate speech
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | AP)
Amid targeted killings, 70 per cent Kashmiri Pandit employees flee Valley
Ramnath Kovind, Venkaiah Naidu unlikely to get another term
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Infant sold for Rs 1.5 lakh in Hyderabad, 10 arrested

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp