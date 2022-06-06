Nadda lauds tribals, attacks Hemant Soren government in Ranchi 

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: BJP national president JP Nadda on Sunday lambasted political parties over their indifference towards the tribal community. He also attacked the JMM government, saying that corruption and Hemant Soren have become synonymous. Nadda was addressing the Dharti Aba Birsa Munda Vishwas rally in Ranchi.

Nadda also met the tribal leaders, and talked to them about making the party stronger in the tribal-dominated areas. Out of the 28 seats reserved for tribals in Jharkhand, BJP could win only two during the 2019 Assembly elections.

“It is only BJP that can say it has worked for adivasis. But the political parties running in the name of adivasis can only say how they looted and betrayed them,” Nadda said. Lauding the tribal communities, and their contribution to the Independence struggle, he said, “Tribals speak very little, but they have always been working for the betterment of the society.” He added that ever since Jharkhand was created, the BJP has never forgotten “its adivasi brothers”.

The BJP president also alleged that the Soren government reaps the benefits of work done by BJP. “We work for seva, while Hemant government eats the mewa. The Maoists, who had left Jharkhand during the time of Raghubar Das, have also started spreading their tentacles again,” he added, announcing that BJP will organise Bhagwan Birsa Munda Gaurav Diwas for the first time on Nov. 15.

BJP reaches out to tribals

There are eight Cabinet ministers in the Narendra Modi government who are tribals, other than 36 MPs in Lok Sabha and eight in Rajya Sabha. We also have 190 tribal MLAs, two governors and two deputy CMs, JP Nadda said