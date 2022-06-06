Organise blood group testing camps at primary health centres, states told

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: To promote blood donation and create awareness, the Centre has advised the states to facilitate blood testing at primary health centres, community health centres and district hospitals on World Blood Donor Day on June 14.

All Central government ministries, hospitals/institutions and government and private medical colleges have also been advised to organise similar activities on June 14. The Union Health Ministry has advised all the states and Union Territories to take up various activities to promote blood donation and create awareness as it will be helpful during emergencies.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, in a letter to the states and Union Territories, said, “To ensure that everyone who needs transfusion has access to safe blood, the country needs voluntary, unpaid blood donors who donate blood regularly.” “An effective blood donor programme requires the wide and active participation of the population,” he added.

“To promote the registration of blood donors and create awareness, facilities for blood group testing may be made available on 14th June 2022 at all PHCS/CHCs/Sub-district and District hospitals and other blood banks as per feasibility. This will help the common citizens to know their blood group, which will be useful in emergencies for blood donation,” the letter said.

The ministry has also suggested an action plan for the states and UTs to be implemented to maximise registration of willing blood donors along with optimal blood collection and spread awareness among rural masses through felicitation of blood donors.

A pledge in English or Hindi or regional language for blood donation will be administered at all levels. The ministry has asked states to get the template of the pledge translated into regional languages for wider dissemination.