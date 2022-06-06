STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Over 90 per cent land acquired for Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train project: NHSRCL

The high-speed bullet train is expected to cover the 508-km journey from Ahmedabad to Mumbai in 2 hours and 58 minutes, as against the current travel time of over six hours.

Published: 06th June 2022 05:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2022 05:42 PM   |  A+A-

Bullet Train

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Over 90 per cent of the total land required for the ambitious Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train project spread across Gujarat, Maharashtra and the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli has been acquired, the project's implementing agency NHSRCL said on Monday.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw reviewed the progress of the project in Surat and Navsari districts of Gujarat on Monday and said he was confident that the first train will start running run between Surat and Bilimora in the state in 2026.

The high-speed bullet train is expected to cover the 508-km journey from Ahmedabad to Mumbai in 2 hours and 58 minutes, as against the current travel time of over six hours.

Out of 1,396 hectare land required for the project, 1,260.76 hectare, or 90.31 per cent, has been acquired as on June 5, said the National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL), the special purpose vehicle formed to implement the project.

As per details shared by the NHSRCL in a release, 98.79 per cent of the land required for the project in Gujarat has been acquired, while in neighbouring Maharashtra, the figure stands at 71.49 per cent.

Besides, all the land required for the stretch covering the Dadra and Nagar Haveli has been acquired, it said.

At 954.28 hectare, Gujarat accounts for majority of the land required for the project, covering eight districts of Valsad, Navsari, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Anand, Kheda, and Ahmedabad.

Of this, 942.72 hectare has been acquired, the NHSRCL said.

In Maharashtra, the project covers Mumbai, Thane and Palghar, requiring 433.82-hectare land, out of which 310.14 hectare has been acquired so far.

For the project stretch covering Dadra and Nagar Haveli, all the 7.90-hectare land has been acquired, the agency said.

As per the NHSRCL, the construction works are in various stages on all eight stations for the bullet train project in Gujarat, and 100 per cent contracts have been awarded for the construction on the 352-km route in the state and Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

The passenger terminal hub at Sabarmati, integrating the high speed rail station, Metro, Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) System and two stations of the Indian Railways, is expected to be completed by August this year, it said.

There will be 12 stations along the route of the bullet train, including eight in Gujarat and four in Maharashtra.

Its operational control centre will be located at Sabarmati in Ahmedabad.

There will be three depots, - at Surat and Sabarmati in Gujarat and Thane in Maharashtra.

The foundation stone of the project, which received a soft loan of Rs 88,000 crore from a Japanese agency, was laid on September 14, 2017 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his then Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe.

The Rs 1.10 lakh crore project was then expected to be completed by 2022, but faced land acquisition hurdles.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train Bullet Train
India Matters
BJP Flag (File Photo| PTI)
BJP’s loose cannons get the stick for hate speech
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | AP)
Amid targeted killings, 70 per cent Kashmiri Pandit employees flee Valley
Ramnath Kovind, Venkaiah Naidu unlikely to get another term
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Infant sold for Rs 1.5 lakh in Hyderabad, 10 arrested

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp