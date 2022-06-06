STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pakistani militant killed in encounter in J&K's Baramulla

Acting on specific inputs about the presence of militants in Panipora forest of the Zaloora area in Sopore, security forces launched a cordon and search operation there, a police official said.

Published: 06th June 2022 10:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2022 12:09 AM   |  A+A-

Army jawans stand guard during an encounter with militants in Jammu and Kashmir

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: A Pakistani militant of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) was killed in an encounter with security forces in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, while three terrorists managed to escape, police said.

Acting on specific inputs about the presence of militants in Panipora forest of the Zaloora area in Sopore, security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation there, a police official said. He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the hiding militants fired at the security personnel, who retaliated.

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir zone, Vijay Kumar said one Pakistani terrorist was killed in the encounter.

In a Twitter post, Kumar said incriminating material, including arms and ammunition, was recovered from the terrorist, and two foreign and one local terrorist managed to escape from the cordon. Search is still on to nab the escapees, he said.

Kumar said as per the documents recovered from the killed terrorist, he has been identified as Hanzalla of Lahore, Pakistan. An AK rifle, five magazines along with ammunition, has been recovered, the IGP said.

