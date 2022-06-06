STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PIL demands CBI probe into singer KK's death

Noting that the union that organised the programme is controlled by TMCP, students' wing of the ruling party, the petitioner stated that impartial investigation may not be possible by a state agency.

Published: 06th June 2022 10:59 PM

krishnakumar-kunnath-pti

Singer Krishnakumar Kunnath (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: A PIL was filed before the Calcutta High Court on Monday seeking a CBI probe into singer KK's death on May 31, shortly after his performance at Nazrul Manch, with the petitioner claiming that negligence on the part of the organisers and the police caused stressful conditions for the performer.

Noting that the union that organised the programme at Gurudas College is controlled by Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad (TMCP), the students' wing of the ruling party, the petitioner stated that impartial investigation may not be possible by a state agency.

He also said that the police did not necessary action to prevent overcrowding at the venue As such investigation into the death of Krishnakumar Kunnath (KK) be handed over to the CBI, the petitioner prayed. His lawyer Rabi Shankar Chatterjee said that the matter may come up for hearing before the division bench, headed by Chief Justice Prakash Shrivastava, on Friday.

KK had collapsed on reaching hotel, following his performance at Nazrul Manch. He was taken to a hospital, where doctors declared him 'brought dead'. The post mortem report stated that KK's died due to myocardial infarction.

Opposition parties in the state have alleged mismanagement during the soiree at Nazrul Manch on May 31 amid claims by certain sections that the number of attendees far exceeded the capacity of the venue.

Kolkata Police commissioner Vineet Goyal stated that there was no shortage of space at Nazrul Manch during KK's performance.

