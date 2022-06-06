STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PPE kits row: AAP lodges police complaint against Assam CM, urges Governor to suspend him

The company that his wife is associated with had supplied 1,485 PPE kits as against an order of 5,000, the AAP said.

Published: 06th June 2022 07:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2022 07:00 PM   |  A+A-

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (File Photo | PTI)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday lodged a complaint with the police in Guwahati demanding that a criminal case is registered against Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for his alleged involvement in the “PPE kits scam”.

The party also petitioned Governor Jagdish Mukhi seeking a probe into the case and Sarma’s suspension till such time.

“Huge Protest by @AAP4Assam against the PPE KIT SCAM! AAP has also filed a complaint against CM Himanta Biswa Sarma. He has no right to continue as the CM & should immediately RESIGN!” the AAP tweeted.

The party accused Sarma of awarding contracts to companies of his wife and son’s business partners at above market rates. The company that his wife is associated with had supplied 1,485 PPE kits as against an order of 5,000, the AAP said.

ALSO READ | Now, Assam CM Himanta digs up old tweet to question Kejriwal over PPE kits

“… Mr. Himanta Biswa Sarma had given a purchase order as Health Minister of Assam to his wife, which he cancelled partially on a later date as she could not deliver the order as promised. This transaction is direct violation of Code of Conduct for Ministers along with public servant unlawfully engaging in trade or unlawfully buying or bidding for property (through their spouse or relatives),” the AAP said.

In its petition to the governor, the party alleged the then Assam government had shown undue favour to some companies to procure PPE kits, sanitizers and other healthcare equipment.

“…Sarma was Health Minister of Assam at that time and his Health Department placed orders for PPE kits and sanitizers at much higher rates to a firm in which Managing Directors were his wife and son. Companies blacklisted by the previous BJP Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal were given contracts without following rules of public procurement policy,” the AAP wrote in its memorandum submitted to the governor.

Stating that it is a serious matter, the party demanded the governor constitute a committee to probe the matter and suspend Sarma immediately as he also holds the Home portfolio.

“This is a very serious issue and hope that you will take immediate necessary step to protect the dignity of our Constitution,” the AAP further wrote in the memorandum.

Sarma has already refuted the charges, stating that not a single penny was transacted. “…This is not corruption; it’s humanity. My wife hasn’t committed a crime. She tried to help Assam at the time of its biggest crisis,” he had stated.

