STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Prophet row: BJP action against its spokespersons 'necessary and timely', says Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind

It passed a resolution in its national governing body meeting calling for the immediate passing of a law to protect the sanctity and dignity of all religious personalities.

Published: 06th June 2022 12:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2022 12:24 AM   |  A+A-

Jamiat Ulama-I-Hind. (Photo | Photo\Twitter,@JamiatUlama_in)

Jamiat Ulama-I-Hind. (Photo | Photo\Twitter,@JamiatUlama_in)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prominent Muslim body Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind on Sunday described as "necessary and timely" the action by Bharatiya Janata Party against its national spokesperson Nupur Sharma and Delhi media head Naveen Kumar Jindal for their alleged derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad.

In a statement, Jamiat said disciplinary action by BJP was "necessary and timely" for "maintaining law and order in the country".

Maulana Hakeemuddin Qasmi, general secretary of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, said "there is no bigger communalism and no greater offence than this, so we hope that law enforcement agencies will take legal action against them without delay and will indeed punish them, as well as take action against all such individuals who are constantly insulting the Prophet."

According to the statement, Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind had recently passed a resolution in its national governing body meeting calling for the immediate passing of a law to protect the sanctity and dignity of all religious personalities.

Sharma was on Sunday suspended from the party and Jindal expelled after their alleged derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad as the BJP sought to defuse the row over the issue.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind BJP Nupur Sharma Naveen Kumar Jindal Prophet Muhammad
India Matters
BJP Flag (File Photo| PTI)
BJP’s loose cannons get the stick for hate speech
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | AP)
Amid targeted killings, 70 per cent Kashmiri Pandit employees flee Valley
Ramnath Kovind, Venkaiah Naidu unlikely to get another term
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Infant sold for Rs 1.5 lakh in Hyderabad, 10 arrested

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp