Rahul Gandhi likely to meet slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala's family in Punjab on Tuesday

Moose Wala was the Congress candidate from the Mansa seat in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections.

Young men take out a candle march to pay tribute to Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, in Gurugram. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi is likely to visit Punjab on June 7 to meet the family of singer Sidhu Moose Wala, who was shot dead by unidentified assailants last week, party sources said on Monday.

Gandhi was abroad when the killing took place on May 29.

He returned this weekend.

Moose Wala was the Congress candidate from the Mansa seat in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections.

Gandhi will meet the parents of Moosewala and express condolences on behalf of the Congress leadership.

Party leaders from Punjab will accompany Gandhi, the sources said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann have already met Moose Wala's parents.

Some senior state Congress leaders have also met them.

