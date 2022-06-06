Start-up comes to rescue of underprivileged students with free coaching

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Edvizo, an education start-up, has offered free coaching to 100 “talented and underprivileged” students across India.

The start-up conducts the National Level Common Entrance Examination (NLCEE) to help the aspirants for competitive exams including JEE, NEET and UPSC. The exam is organised by the alumnus of IITs, NITs and IIMs.

Through NLCEE, Edvizo searches for talented candidates and provides maximum support to the underprivileged, so that many students can fulfil their dream of a better education. "Students are inundated with information, thanks to the explosion of digital media, but they are also highly confused about their future," Edvizo said.

“One hundred meritorious students will get an opportunity for admission in the coaching of their choice across India for various competitive exams like IIT, NEET, UPSC etc. Students can apply directly via the website www.nlcee.org or the mobile app. NLCEE is completely free of charge,” the start-up said in a statement.

Those preparing for JEE, NEET, state engineering, UPSC, banking, railways, defence and other exams can also apply for the free coaching. Students in grades 9 through 12, as well as graduates, are eligible to take the exam.

“The exam will be conducted in offline mode on July 31. This will be a three-hour exam with 90 questions to answer. Each correct answer is worth four points, while each incorrect answer is worth one point less. There will be no deduction of marks for questions that are not attempted,” the statement said.

IPS officer Vikas Vaibhav said, “I am very happy to know about the NLCEE as envisaged by Edvizo established by Ravi Nishantji and his associates as many students are likely to be benefitted under this scheme. I would like to extend my heartiest congratulations to them for this noble work.”

The organisers of the exam said there is no need for extra preparation for this exam as it is not designed to test one’s technical competency in maths or science, but meant to test one’s aptitude, creativity in problem-solving, logical reasoning and out of the box thinking.