Stick to what you committed: Nagaland government to Centre, Naga rebel groups

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: As the settlement of the “Naga political issue” continues to hang fire over rebel group NSCN-IM’s demand for Naga flag and Naga constitution, the Nagaland government urged the Centre as well as the Naga extremist groups not to back out from what has been committed, in writing and otherwise.

Former Chief Minister TR Zeliang, who is the chairman of ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA), said UDA had conveyed the sentiments of the Naga negotiating groups to central leaders that the Government of India should not deviate from what had been committed to the Nagas through former interlocutor RN Ravi, who is now the governor of Tamil Nadu, and incumbent interlocutor AK Mishra.

“Both parties should not back out from what has been committed to each other so that the Nagas can expect the talks to come to a logical conclusion at the earliest,” Zeliang said in a video message.

He said “loose remarks” made by some Naga leaders based on speculations and hearsays caused misunderstanding and confusion among the Nagas. He appealed to all right-thinking Naga leaders to refrain from doing so.

Without mentioning the name of former Chief Minister SC Jamir, Zeliang said, “We understand that everyone, including lawmakers and public leaders, has the right to speak out for the common welfare of the Nagas. However, one must remember that unlike the 1960s when overground groups were part of the (peace) negotiations, it is the Naga nationalist groups that are part of the negotiations today.”

He said as the undivided armed group Naga National Council was not consulted prior to the signing of the 16-Point Agreement in the 1960s by the Government of India and the Nagas, the armed conflict continued.

Jamir is the only surviving signatory of the 16-Point Agreement that led to Nagaland’s creation as a state in 1963. Recently, he had warned of an impending earthquake in Nagaland with an epicenter in Delhi. Some other legislators had made certain other statements that the rebel group NSCN-IM had taken note of.

“UDA wants that all Naga nationalist groups are part of the long-awaited peace accord in order to not repeat the mistake of the past. Any unwarranted statement made by Naga leaders, which is outside the parameters of ongoing negotiations between Naga negotiating groups and the Government of India, will mislead the Naga people before the draft agreement is formulated by the Government of India and placed before Naga leaders,” Zeliang said.

Appreciating the “genuine” effort of the negotiating parties, he said one should not believe that the final agreement on this complex and sensitive issue would be inked secretly and imposed on the Nagas.

“We trust and believe that once the negotiating parties have arrived at a common ground, they will surely consult all apex tribal leaders and the state government before signing the accord,” Zeliang said.

He dismissed the speculations that post-settlement, the state of Nagaland will cease to exist and that the Intanki National Park will be deforested and allotted to the Naga rebels for resettlement.

“The 60 MLAs have committed to pave way for a smooth transition as and when there is a final settlement. However, the demand for the resignation of the democratically-elected members at this juncture by individuals and certain sections of society is uncalled for. UDA requests all Naga organisations and Naga leaders to avoid issuing public statements based on speculations and hearsays,” he added.