STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Teenage girl and man paraded in MP village with garlands of shoes for eloping; eight held

The alleged incident occurred at Ambajhiri village under the Mohkhed police station area on Saturday, following which a case was registered, a police officer said.

Published: 06th June 2022 06:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2022 06:30 PM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By PTI

CHHINDWARA: A 17-year-old girl and a 48-year-old man, who is her relative, were allegedly abused and paraded with garlands of shoes around their necks in a village in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district as punishment for "eloping" by some people, police said on Monday, adding eight persons involved in the crime were arrested.

The alleged incident occurred at Ambajhiri village under the Mohkhed police station area on Saturday, following which a case was registered, a police officer said.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Vivek Agrawal told reporters that the police have taken a serious note of the incident and a case was registered against eight identified persons and others under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Juvenile Justice Act.

Mohkhed police station in-charge Gopal Dhasle said a group of people (a tribal social panchayat), including villagers, had accused the girl of eloping with the man, who is her maternal uncle in relation.

The villagers later abused the girl and the 48-year-old man for the "immoral" act, he said quoting the FIR.

"The girl and the man were paraded in the village with garlands of shoes around their necks following the diktat of the group," he said.

A case was registered and all eight accused were arrested, Dhasle added.

Meanwhile, the Madhya Pradesh Human Rights Commission (MPHRC) has sought a report about the incident from the Chhindwara SP within three weeks.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Crimes Against Women
India Matters
BJP Flag (File Photo| PTI)
BJP’s loose cannons get the stick for hate speech
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | AP)
Amid targeted killings, 70 per cent Kashmiri Pandit employees flee Valley
Ramnath Kovind, Venkaiah Naidu unlikely to get another term
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Infant sold for Rs 1.5 lakh in Hyderabad, 10 arrested

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp