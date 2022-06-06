Tejashwi Yadav, NDA trade charges over ‘report card’

Ramashankar By

Express News Service

PATNA: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday sought to punch holes in Bihar CM Nitish Kumar’s secular claims by alleging that the RSS was pulling the strings of his government. “If we had joined hands with BJP, our government could have been formed,” Tejashwi, RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav’s younger son, said while releasing a ‘report card’ on the NDA government since it returned to power in 2020. “But we did not bow before communal forces,” he said in presence of RJD and Left leaders.

Congress remained absent from the event as it does not consider itself a part of the grand alliance ever since it had differences with RJD on seat-sharing for the by-polls last year. In a veiled attack on Congress, Tejashwi, who is also the leader of Opposition in Assembly, said that the alliance should not be weaved only for winning elections, but to purge the society of hatred being spread by BJP and RSS.

Meanwhile, BJP MP and former Bihar deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi alleged that kidnapping for ransom had become an industry in the Lalu-Rabri regime. He also challenged RJD to release comparative report cards of 15-year rules of the former RJD government and NDA government. Reacting to RJD, Nitish said, “What was the situation here earlier, and what is it now? We keep ourselves busy with work and not in publicising it.”