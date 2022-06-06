STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Tejashwi Yadav, NDA trade charges over ‘report card’

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday sought to punch holes in Bihar CM Nitish Kumar’s secular claims by alleging that the RSS was pulling the strings of his government.

Published: 06th June 2022 07:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2022 07:54 AM   |  A+A-

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav (Photo | PTI)

By Ramashankar
Express News Service

PATNA:  RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday sought to punch holes in Bihar CM Nitish Kumar’s secular claims by alleging that the RSS was pulling the strings of his government. “If we had joined hands with BJP, our government could have been formed,” Tejashwi, RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav’s younger son, said while releasing a ‘report card’ on the NDA government since it returned to power in 2020. “But we did not bow before communal forces,” he said in presence of RJD and Left leaders.

Congress remained absent from the event as it does not consider itself a part of the grand alliance ever since it had differences with RJD on seat-sharing for the by-polls last year. In a veiled attack on Congress, Tejashwi, who is also the leader of Opposition in Assembly, said that the alliance should not be weaved only for winning elections, but to purge the society of hatred being spread by BJP and RSS.

Meanwhile, BJP MP and former Bihar deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi alleged that kidnapping for ransom had become an industry in the Lalu-Rabri regime. He also challenged RJD to release comparative report cards of 15-year rules of the former RJD government and NDA government. Reacting to RJD, Nitish said, “What was the situation here earlier, and what is it now? We keep ourselves busy with work and not in publicising it.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tejashwi Yadav Tejashwi Tejashwi RJD
India Matters
BJP Flag (File Photo| PTI)
BJP’s loose cannons get the stick for hate speech
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | AP)
Amid targeted killings, 70 per cent Kashmiri Pandit employees flee Valley
Ramnath Kovind, Venkaiah Naidu unlikely to get another term
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Infant sold for Rs 1.5 lakh in Hyderabad, 10 arrested

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp