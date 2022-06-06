STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Three RJD candidates file nominations for Bihar council polls

The party has fielded Munni Rajak, Abdul Qari Suhaib, and Ashok Kumar Pandey, for elections to seven seats of the legislative council.

Published: 06th June 2022 03:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2022 03:14 PM   |  A+A-

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PATNA: All three candidates of the RJD on Monday filed their nomination papers for elections to the legislative council in Bihar in presence of the party's founding president Lalu Prasad and heir apparent Tejashwi Yadav.

The party has fielded Munni Rajak, Abdul Qari Suhaib, and Ashok Kumar Pandey, for elections to seven seats of the legislative council.

The three RJD nominees have been associated with the party for some time but are making their electoral debut now.

The selection of the candidates, a Dalit woman, a Brahmin, and a Muslim, is aimed at refuting allegations of excessive patronage to Yadavs, the caste to which the RJD founder belongs.

Nonetheless, the RJD has ended up ruffling feathers in the Grand Alliance it helms by "unilaterally" announcing candidates, without taking its Left allies into confidence.

The largest ally, CPI-ML, had also shot off a letter to Yadav, the leader of the opposition, last week, reminding him of a "promise" he had made in past of helping the party get a seat in the Upper House.

The Congress, an estranged ally of the RJD, had tried to fish in troubled waters by pointing out that its 19 MLAs, combined with 12 of the CPI-ML, could help the ultra-Left party bag one seat.

The assembly is 243-strong and a candidate must have more than 30 votes for an assured victory.

However, it appears that the RJD has been able to pacify the Left which enthusiastically took part in a function here on Sunday, organised by the RJD, to mark the anniversary of Jayaprakash Narayan's "sampoorn kranti" (total revolution) call of 1974.

Among those who had addressed the gathering, where Tejashwi Yadav came out with a "report card" of NDA's alleged misrule, were D Raja and Dipankar Bhattacharya, secretaries general of CPI and CPI-ML respectively.

Lalu Prasad, who could not turn up because of ill-health, had come out with a video message lauding the alliance partners for their fight against "communal forces" represented by the BJP which he charged with "driving the country in the direction of a civil war".

Meanwhile, the BJP and its ally, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U), are yet finalise their candidates for the remaining four seats.

According to NDA sources, the BJP in view of its numerical superiority in the assembly wants the lion's share but JD(U) is insistent upon a "50-50 formula".

The process of filing of nominations for the biennial polls comes to a close on Thursday, June 9.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RJD Lalu Prasad Tejashwi Yadav Munni Rajak Abdul Qari Suhaib Ashok Kumar Pandey
India Matters
BJP Flag (File Photo| PTI)
BJP’s loose cannons get the stick for hate speech
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | AP)
Amid targeted killings, 70 per cent Kashmiri Pandit employees flee Valley
Ramnath Kovind, Venkaiah Naidu unlikely to get another term
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Infant sold for Rs 1.5 lakh in Hyderabad, 10 arrested

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp