STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

TMC protests against Centre over withholding funds, BJP cites corruption

The protest announced by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is politically significant as Bengal will go to panchayat polls next year, which is believed to be a litmus test for the BJP.

Published: 06th June 2022 07:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2022 07:57 AM   |  A+A-

Trinamool flag, Trinamool Congress flag

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By Pranab Mondal
Express News Service

KOLKATA:  The Trinamool Congress on Sunday launched a two-day protest across West Bengal to sharpen attack on the BJP-led Centre over the issue of withholding Rs 6,500 crore, which has held up wages for workers under MGNREGA, the employment’s 100-day job scheme. 

The protest announced by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is politically significant as Bengal will go to panchayat polls next year, which is believed to be a litmus test for the BJP to gauge its strength in the lower tier of electoral exercise. The TMC, too, wants to retain its strength in the civic bodies in rural Bengal which the party had ensured in 2018. 

The ruling party had won 34 per cent of seats uncontested in three-tier panchayat polls, which had prompted the Supreme Court to describe the huge number of seats where the TMC had no challenger as “shocking’’. As per the data released by the state election commission, 20,076 of the 58,692 seats had gone uncontested.

The TMC has timed its protest to counter the fortnight-long celebrations planned by the BJP to commemorate eight years of the Narendra Modi government. “In the next year’s panchayat polls, the central government’s decision of holding up the wages for daily wage earners for over six months will be used as a key toolsagainst the BJP, which has emerged as our only rival in Bengal politics. It is because a considerable chunk of the electorate belongs to the deprived class,’’ said a TMC leader.

 The ruling party aims to hold protests aggressively in those pockets of the state where the saffron camp performed well in the previous rural polls. “Purulia district is one of the pockets where the BJP won over 50 gram panchayats in 2018. Protests are being taken out in all blocks on Monday as well. We have asked block leaders to bring at least 20 people who survive on the job scheme from each village,’’ said the leader.

Taking a jibe at the protest, BJP’s national vice president Dilip Ghosh said the Centre has held up the funds because it found large-scale corruption under the MGNREGA scheme. “The state government has been asked to clarify anomalies and the reply is yet to be given. A large part of the central fund was siphoned off illegally and panchayat functionaries increased their personal wealth,’’ Ghosh alleged.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TMC Trinamool Congress BJP
India Matters
BJP Flag (File Photo| PTI)
BJP’s loose cannons get the stick for hate speech
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | AP)
Amid targeted killings, 70 per cent Kashmiri Pandit employees flee Valley
Ramnath Kovind, Venkaiah Naidu unlikely to get another term
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Infant sold for Rs 1.5 lakh in Hyderabad, 10 arrested

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp