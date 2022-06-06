STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Unit owner, operator arrested over factory blast in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur

 Wasim, the operator of the unit, was absconding since the explosion. 

Published: 06th June 2022 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2022 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

Blast, Fire

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW:  The owner and the operator of the factory in Hapur where an explosion on Saturday claimed 13 lives were arrested on Sunday, the police said. Wasim, the operator of the unit, was absconding since the explosion. He himself had sustained burn injuries on his hands and there were stitches on his head as well, a police official said, adding that he received first-aid after the incident and fled.

“He was arrested on Sunday from the Hapur-Meerut bypass,” Superintendent of Police Deepak Bhuker said. “We are providing medical treatment to him,” he said. “Police have also arrested Dilshad, the owner of the factory,” the SP said. An FIR has been registered against both of them. The explosion took place on Saturday at Ruhi Industries in the Dhaulana area.

“So far, 13 people have been killed, while 20 are injured. The injured are undergoing treatment in hospitals in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad and Meerut,” Bhuker said. He added that 11 out of the 13 deceased have been identified, and they are from Shahjahanpur (Uttar Pradesh) and Bihar. Soon after news of the explosion got out, Shahjahanpur district’s Bhanderi village, located 280 km from Hapur, drowned in grief.

Superintendent of Police of Shahjahanpur S Anand said they have information that 10 of the deceased were from the village. The deceased have been identified as Sarvesh, Anil, Bhure, Ramu, Anoop, Prempal, Irfan, Chaviram, Noor Hasan and Raghvendra.

(With agency inputs)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hapur Hapur factory blast
India Matters
BJP Flag (File Photo| PTI)
BJP’s loose cannons get the stick for hate speech
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | AP)
Amid targeted killings, 70 per cent Kashmiri Pandit employees flee Valley
Ramnath Kovind, Venkaiah Naidu unlikely to get another term
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Infant sold for Rs 1.5 lakh in Hyderabad, 10 arrested

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp