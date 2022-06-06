STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
UP village bids tearful farewell to its youths killed in Hapur factory blast

The last rites were held on the banks of the Ramganga river. These 10 youths were among the 13 workers who were killed after a boiler exploded at the factory in Hapur's Dhaulana area on Saturday.

Published: 06th June 2022 08:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2022 08:19 PM   |  A+A-

Covid Deaths in India

Image used for representational purpose only

By PTI

SHAHJAHANPUR: Ten youths from Bhanderi village here who were killed in a factory explosion in Hapur were cremated on Monday.

Twenty other workers were injured. Bhanderi was shrouded in grief as families bid farewell to their loved ones.

At the residence of 20-year-old Ramu, who had gone to Hapur to earn money for his sister's wedding, his family members were inconsolable. Two of the victims, Sarvesh and Anoop, were to get married soon.

District Magistrate Umesh Pratap Singh said three teams have been formed to provide financial assistance to the families of the deceased and they are working in this direction.

