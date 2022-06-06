'We accord the highest respect to all religions': India hits out at Pakistan over Prophet Mohammed row

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India on Monday slammed Pakistan for criticising it following certain controversial remarks against Prophet Mohammed by two BJP functionaries.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the "absurdity of a serial violator of minority rights commenting on the treatment of minorities in another nation is not lost on anyone."

"The world has been witness to the systemic persecution of minorities including Hindus, Sikhs, Christians and Ahmadiyyas by Pakistan," he said.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the controversial remarks by the BJP functionaries on Sunday.

"The Government of India accords the highest respect to all religions. This is quite unlike Pakistan where fanatics are eulogized and monuments built in their honour," Bagchi said.

"We call on Pakistan to focus on the safety, security and well-being of its minority communities instead of engaging in alarmist propaganda and attempting to foment communal disharmony in India," he said.

The BJP has already suspended its national spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled the party's Delhi unit media head Naveen Jindal for their controversial remarks following widespread anger in several Gulf countries.

"I condemn in strongest possible words hurtful comments of India's BJP leader about our beloved Prophet (PBUH)," Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif tweeted.

The prime minister also alleged that the current Indian government was trampling religious freedom and especially the rights of Muslims.

"Have said it repeatedly India under Modi is trampling religious freedoms & persecuting Muslims. World should take note & severely reprimand India. Our love for the Holy Prophet (PBUH) is supreme," he said.

He went on to add: "All Muslims can sacrifice their life for the Love & Respect of their Holy Prophet (PBUH)."

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also strongly condemned what he called "completely repugnant & derogatory remarks by BJP officials about our beloved Prophet."

"Totally unacceptable; hurting sentiments of billions of Muslims around the world. Time for intl comm to stop the 'Hindutva' inspired Islamophobia in India," he tweeted.

In a separate statement, Pakistan's Foreign Office condemned "in the strongest possible terms, the highly derogatory remarks" by the two BJP leaders and said the "totally unacceptable remarks have not only deeply hurt the sentiments of the people of Pakistan but of billions of Muslims around the world."

Pakistan urged India to ensure that decisive and demonstrable action is taken against those responsible for making derogatory remarks, it added.

"India must also take immediate steps to protect its minorities from human rights violations, ensure their safety, security and well-being and allow them to profess and practice their faiths in peace," it said.

Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Afghanistan on Monday joined several Muslim nations also condemned the controversial remarks, stressing the importance of respecting all religious beliefs.

In a statement, Saudi Arabia's foreign affairs ministry expressed its condemnation and denunciation of the statements made by the BJP spokesperson, saying it insulted Prophet Mohammed.

The ministry reiterated its "permanent rejection of prejudice against the symbols of the Islamic religion."

It also rejected anything that gives rise to prejudice against "all religious figures and symbols."

While welcoming the measures taken by the BJP to suspend the spokeswoman, the ministry reaffirmed the "Kingdom's position calling for respect for beliefs and religions".

Bahrain's foreign affairs ministry welcomed the decision of the BJP to suspend the party's spokeswoman, stressing "the need to denounce any reprehensible insults against the Prophet Muhammad PBUH, as a provocation to Muslims' feelings and incitement to religious hatred."

The ministry in a statement stressed "the importance of respecting all religious beliefs, symbols, and personalities, and the concerted efforts of the international community to spread the values of moderation, tolerance, and dialogue between religions and civilizations, and to confront extremist ideas that feed sedition and religious, sectarian, or racial hatred."

The interim Afghan government, led by the Taliban, strongly condemned the derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammad, Pajhwok News, Afghanistan's largest independent news agency, said.

"The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan strongly condemns the use of derogatory words against the Prophet of Islam (Peace be upon him) by an official of the ruling party in India," the agency quoted government Spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid as saying in a tweet.

"We urge the Indian government not to allow such fanatics to insult the holy religion of Islam and provoke the feelings of Muslims," he said.

Qatar, Iran and Kuwait on Sunday summoned India's Ambassadors and the key Gulf nations expressed their strong protest and condemnation of the controversial remarks of a BJP leader against Prophet Mohammed.

Pakistan said on Monday that it has summoned the Indian chargé d'affaires to convey its categorical rejection and condemnation of the controversial remarks.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday also condemned the "hurtful" remarks against the prophet of Islam.

Seeking to defuse a diplomatic row, spokespersons of the Indian Embassy in Qatar and Kuwait said on Sunday that the Ambassadors "conveyed that the tweets do not, in any manner, reflect the views of the Government of India. These are the views of fringe elements."

The controversial remarks also sparked a Twitter trend in the Arab world calling for a boycott of Indian products.