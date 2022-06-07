STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
3 Lashkar militants killed in twin gunfights in north Kashmir

A police official said acting on specific information, police and army launched a combing and search operation in the Kandi area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district last night.

Published: 07th June 2022 09:01 AM

Paramilitary soldiers stand guard after dispersing Kashmiri Pandits during a protest march against the killing of Rahul Bhat on the outskirts of Srinagar.

Representational Image. (Photo | AP)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Three Lashkar-e-Toiba militants including two Pakistani militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in twin gunfights with security forces in Baramulla and Kupwara districts of north Kashmir.

He said during the search operation, militants hiding in the area fired on the troops. The fire was returned by the troops, triggering an encounter.

IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said two Lashkar militants were killed in the gunfight.

He identified one of the slain militants as a Pakistani national Tufail.

The IGP said a search operation in the area is going on.

Another gunfight broke out between militants and security forces at Panipora forest area of Zaloora in Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district yesterday evening.

The gunfight erupted after militants fired on the security men during the search operation in the area.

In the ensuing gunfight, which continued for over an hour, a Lashkar militant was killed, the IGP said.

He identified the slain militant as Hanzalla of Lahore, Pakistan. “An AK rifle, 5 magazines along with ammunition was recovered from the encounter site”.

The IGP said two Pakistani militants and a local militant managed to escape from the cordon during the course of the gunfight.

A manhunt has been launched to track them down, he said.

