‘AAP is hype, Congress fighting for its survival: Jai Ram Thakur

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

The Assembly polls in the BJP-ruled Himachal Pradesh are due later this year. Even as the Aam Aadmi Party is knocking at its door in neighbouring Punjab, the Himachal BJP appears cool to register its presence. “AAP has no base in our state… it has not been able to even set a word going around about it in the last few years,” said Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur. The Congress, though, could put up a small challenge, he told Rajesh Kumar Thakur in an interview. Excepts:

How do you see the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as a challenge in the state?

The AAP tried to create a hype. The party’s in-charge of Himachal Pradesh Satyendra Jain is now in jail in a corruption case. So, the AAP has no moral claim to being corruption-free. I am sure it will suffer a washout in the polls.

What about the Congress?

The Congress poses a challenge. However, the party is fighting for its existence. It has started losing ground across the country. Therefore, BJP will retain power. Our party is here to stay by virtue of our performance in good governance.

What issues will you take up in the polls?

PM Modi spoke at length about it at his ‘Garib Kalyan Sammelan’ on May 31. We are in poll mode. Ever since the BJP came to power in the state, we have had no corruption. We have taken a slew of initiatives. Himachal Pradesh is the only state in the country where every family has LPG gas connections. Our USP in the poll is ‘performances, peace and prosperity.’

How does your state view the Uniform Civil Code?

We have already made it clear that Himachal Pradesh is not averse to it. We will study its feasibility and certainly go for it soon. It is not against the spirit of federalism of our Constitution. It is doable for Himachal Pradesh.

How will you tackle unemployment?

We take it as a big challenge. We are encouraging self-employment. Himachal has a vast potential in the tourism sector. The state has launched its own CM Rozgar Yojana. More than 5,000 entrepreneurs have benefited under the ‘CM Swalamban Yojna’. Several schemes are in place to promote employment among the youths. For instance, we provide a loan of Rs 1 crore with 25 per cent subsidy to youths and 35 per cent to widows if they want to start their entrepreneurship.

Hundreds of youths from the state join the armed forces. Are recruitments scaled down?

Certainly, there is a plan to expedite the recruitment drive in the Army. The recruitments slowed down due to Covid-19.

What will be your government’s USP as BJP seeks votes?

First thing is ‘Jaha gharib waha ham (we are with the poor)’. When a girl child is born in a poor family, we commit ourselves with a help of Rs 31,000 under the ‘Sagun Yojna’ whenever she is due for marriage at an appropriate age. We have set a record in the road construction sector. We have raised the private sector investment and have given new impetus to development schemes.

BJP will use PM Modi’s face in polls. Your reaction?

It is natural… the PM has set a record in development. The PM has a very strong connection with Himachal Pradesh. His name in the campaign will give us an extra edge as we seek to retain power.

There were rumours about your equation with Union minister Anurag Thakur…?

Some people tried to create such rumours. Anurag Thakur as Union minister is working wonderfully well. I was given the assignment to work for the state. There is a clarity about the roles in the party.