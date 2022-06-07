STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Active COVID-19 cases in country rise to 26,976

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

Published: 07th June 2022 10:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2022 10:07 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker collects swab samples of passengers to conduct COVID-19 test in New Delhi.

A health worker collects swab samples of passengers to conduct COVID-19 test in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India added 3,714 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,31,85,049, while the active cases increased to 26,976, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The death toll climbed to 5,24,708 with seven fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated. The active cases comprise 0.06 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.72 per cent, the ministry said.

An increase of 1,194 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Coronvirus Pandemic Lockdown
India Matters
Former Punjab cabinet minister and senior Congress leader Sadhu Singh Dharamsot. (Photo | Facebook/Sadhu Singh Dharamsot)
Former Punjab forest minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot arrested on graft charges
Image used for representational purpose only
86 per cent staff plan to resign in next six months: Report
India likely to see more power shortage: Report
LIC IPO image for representational purpose. (Express Illustrations)
LIC IPO turns out to be another flop show as valuation falls below Rs 5 lakh crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp