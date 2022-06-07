STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha official booked for controversial remark against Muslims

Pooja Shakun Pandey wrote to President Ram Nath Kovind demanding 'ban on Friday prayers' and told mediapersons that the weekly congregational prayer constitutes a threat to peace in the country.

Published: 07th June 2022

Activists of various left organizations shout slogans during a protest against hate speech in New Delhi on Dec 29, 2021. (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

ALIGARH: Pooja Shakun Pandey, national secretary of the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha, was booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) after her controversial remark to "ban Friday prayers", police said.

The remark could create ill will between different sections of the society, they said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Kalanidhi Naithani in a statement on Monday said that a case has been registered at Gandhi Park police station in this regard on Monday following her controversial remarks, which could stoke religious passions.

On June 5, Pandey wrote to President Ram Nath Kovind demanding "ban on Friday prayers" and told mediapersons that the weekly congregational prayer constitutes a threat to peace in the country.

Additional city magistrate Kunwar Bahadur Singh also slapped a notice to Pandey, asking her to respond to the charge that she was stoking communal passions by her provocative steps.

