Bengal youth chops off wife’s palm after she lands govt job

Renu Khatun, the victim, recently got the job of a nurse in a state-run hospital for which she was preparing since past three years. She was to join the service next week.

Image for representational purpose only. (Photo| Express Illustration)

By Pranab Mondal
Express News Service

KOLKATA:  In a shocking incident, a youth in West Bengal’s East Burdwan district chopped off his wife’s right palm on Sunday after her goal of landing a government job, which was opposed by the man and his parents, came true. An investigation by police revealed the accused, Sheikh Mohammad, feared that his wife might leave her after getting the job and committed the offence so that she would be disqualified for the job. 

Renu Khatun, the victim, recently got a job of a nurse in a state-run hospital for which she was preparing for the past three years. She was to join the service next week. “Her husband, who is a grocery shop owner, and in-laws were against Renu’s dream of working as a government employee. Mohammad and his parents are presently at large,” said an officer of the local police station.

 Mohammad first smothered Renu with a pillow and then severed her palm with a chopper, said the police. “After Renu fell unconscious, Mohammad took her to the local hospital hiding the severed palm at home. The incident came to light after the woman became conscious and narrated her plight,” said the police officer.

Renu’s father Azizul Haque lamented that he never imagined his daughter would have to pay such a price for achieving her goal. Police said Mohammad had told his friends that Renu might leave him. “He wanted her to be disqualified and this is why he committed the crime,” the officer said.

