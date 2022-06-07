BJP leader arrested over controversial remarks against Kanpur voilence

By Online Desk

A BJP leader was arrested by Kanpur police on Tuesday over inflammatory content on Prophet Muhammad, four days after clashes broke out in the district over Nupur Sharma’s comments.

According to ANI, a case has been registered against former district secretary of the BJP Yuva Morcha Harshit Srivastava for a tweet, which now stands deleted, on the recent violence that broke out in Kanpur due to the comments made by Nupur Sharma on national television.

Police here arrested 12 others in connection with the Kanpur violence, taking the total number of those held to 51, a senior official said. Around 10 more suspects have been detained for questioning.

Besides, a 16-year-old boy walked into the Colonelganj police station and surrendered after his picture appeared on posters put up by police, DCP (East) Pramod Kumar said.

The BJP had on Sunday suspended Ms Sharma and expelled its Delhi unit media head Naveen Jindal for their remarks on the religious leader. Further investigations are on, said sources.

(With inputs from PTI)