STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

British woman raped in front of male partner near Goa beach: Police

Within an hour of getting the complaint, the Pernem police, led by inspector Vikram Naik, arrested the accused, the official said.

Published: 07th June 2022 11:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2022 11:00 AM   |  A+A-

Stop Rape

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

PANAJI: A British woman was allegedly raped near the Arambol beach in Goa in front of her male partner by a local man under the pretext of giving her a massage, police said on Tuesday.

The accused, local resident Vincent D'Souza (32), was part of a group that illegally offered massage services near the Arambol beach in North Goa district, which is quite popular with international tourists, they said.

He had also worked as a school librarian in the past, the police said. The Pernem police had arrested him on Monday.

As per the police complaint lodged by the middle-aged woman, who is on a Goa trip, the accused allegedly raped her under the pretext of giving her a massage when she was lying near the Sweet Water Lake, located close to the beach, along with her male partner, an official said.

The alleged incident had taken place on June 2, but the woman lodged the complaint at the Pernem police station on Monday after consulting her family members in the UK and seeking assistance from the British Embassy in India, he said.

Within an hour of getting the complaint, the Pernem police, led by inspector Vikram Naik, swung into action and arrested the accused, the official said.

A senior police official said the accused had also worked as a librarian at a school in the past. "We have contacted the police station concerned to get his past records. Currently, he is not working as a librarian," the official said.

On Monday night, the accused and the victim were sent for medical examination at the district hospital in Mapusa town near here.

An FIR was registered against the accused under Indian Penal Code Section 376 (rape) and the police would produce him before a local court on Monday to seek his custody, the official said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Pernem) Siddhant Shirodkar is supervising the investigation into the case.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Goa Rape
India Matters
Former Punjab cabinet minister and senior Congress leader Sadhu Singh Dharamsot. (Photo | Facebook/Sadhu Singh Dharamsot)
Former Punjab forest minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot arrested on graft charges
Image used for representational purpose only
86 per cent staff plan to resign in next six months: Report
India likely to see more power shortage: Report
LIC IPO image for representational purpose. (Express Illustrations)
LIC IPO turns out to be another flop show as valuation falls below Rs 5 lakh crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp