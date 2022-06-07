STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BSF resort to firing along India-Pakistan border in Jammu on drone suspicion

Published: 07th June 2022 09:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2022 09:02 AM   |  A+A-

BSF troops undertake anti-tunneling operation along the International Border in Samba district. (Photo | PTI)

BSF troops. Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAMMU: BSF troops resorted to firing briefly along the India-Pakistan border in the Jammu district on Tuesday after hearing a humming sound which led to suspicion that a drone was flying around.

Alert troops fired two rounds on hearing that humming sound coming from a height of about 800 meters in the Akhnoor area, a BSF officer said. He said all concerned have been informed and further details are awaited.

Drone-threat is present everywhere along the India-Pakistan border but security forces are alert to foil any nefarious design from across the border in the region, a senior Border Security Force officer said.

He said the Army and BSF are fully dominating the Line of Control (LoC) to ensure the protection of the people along the frontier.

