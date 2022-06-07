Congress leader Kuldeep Bishnoi receives death threat, FIR registered

By PTI

HISAR: Haryana Congress leader and legislator Kuldeep Bishnoi on Tuesday said he received a death threat on his mobile phone from an unidentified person, following which an FIR was lodged.

The MLA from Adampur said he has been threatened that he if does not "mend his ways" he will meet the same fate as that of Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala. Moosewala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Mansa, Punjab, on May 29.

The threat was received through WhatsApp in the afternoon on Bishnoi's mobile phone following which the MLA's personal secretary lodged a police complaint. Police said an FIR has been lodged and investigation is on.

Bishnoi, the younger son of former Haryana Chief Minister late Bhajan Lal, is currently in Delhi.

Police said a case has been registered against unknown person at Adampur Police Station in Hisar district under the Information Technology Act and section 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.