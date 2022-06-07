STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Congress MP Ravneet Bittu receives death threat, caller says will meet Moose Wala's fate

The call was received from an unknown caller, claimed his PA Harjinder Singh.

Published: 07th June 2022 06:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2022 07:09 PM   |  A+A-

Congress Flag

Congress flag. (File photo)

By PTI

LUDHIANA: Ludhiana MP Ravneet Singh Bittu's personal assistant on Tuesday claimed the Congress leader received a threat call that he will meet the same fate as his late party colleague and singer Sidhu Moosewala.

The call, which was made from an unknown number, was received on the mobile number of the MP's PA Harjinder Singh.

Bittu is the grandson of former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh who was assassinated in 1995.

The caller threatened to eliminate Bittu for allegedly speaking against slain militant leader Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale.

He warned Bittu would meet the same fate as Moosewala, Singh said.

The call was made from an international number, he said.

Moosewala was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29.

Singh said the caller told him, "Now we have marked his (Bittu's) name. He will be our next target."

The MP's PA said he conveyed the message to Bittu, who is currently on a trip with his family, and met Ludhiana Police Commissioner Kaustubh Sharma to lodge a complaint.

Sharma said an inquiry has been marked to Deputy Commissioner of Police Virender Brar.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ravneet Singh Bittu congress Sidhu Moose Wala
India Matters
Former Punjab cabinet minister and senior Congress leader Sadhu Singh Dharamsot. (Photo | Facebook/Sadhu Singh Dharamsot)
Former Punjab forest minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot arrested on graft charges
Image used for representational purpose only
86 per cent staff plan to resign in next six months: Report
India likely to see more power shortage: Report
LIC IPO image for representational purpose. (Express Illustrations)
LIC IPO turns out to be another flop show as valuation falls below Rs 5 lakh crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp