Five Railway Engineers Territorial Army Regiments to be disbanded nationwide

The disbandment process is to be completed by Directorate General Territorial Army within the duration of nine months from the date of issue of the Ministry of Railways letter, dated 03.06.2022.

Indian Railways (Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After years of consideration, the Ministry of Railway has now decided to carry on the disbandment of the five Railway Engineers Territorial Army Regiments, which are currently located at Jhansi, Kota, Adra, Chandigarh and Secunderabad.

According to an official statement issued on Monday, the Railway Engineer Regiment (TA), located at Jabalpur will be retained for the operational role along the route New Jalpaiguri-Siliguri-Newmal-Alipurduar-Rangiya.

ADG PR Railway Rajiv Jain said that a Committee of three executive directors and a principal executive director was constituted in the Ministry of Railways to review the existing Functional Establishment of six Railway Engineers Territorial Army Regiments (RETAR), located at Jamalpur, Jhansi, Kota, Adra, Chandigarh and Secunderabad. “After the Committee re-assessed the operational requirements of Railway TA Regiments, the railway acting on the recommendations of the Committee and with the concurrence of the Ministry of Defence and Directorate General of Territorial Army has decided the disbandment of five RETARs”, Jain said in a statement.

Jain said that the retention of one Railway Engineer Regiment (TA), which is located at Jamalpur, will continue for the operational role along the route New Jalpaiguri-Siliguri-Newmal-Alipurduar-Rangiya (361Kms) to cover the critical rail link through Siliguri corridor and further up to Rangiya as proposed by Ministry of Defence. He further detailed that the disbandment process is to be completed by Directorate General Territorial Army within the duration of nine months from the date of issue of the Ministry of Railways letter, dated 03.06.2022.

“The modalities for the same are to be worked out by DGTA in consultation with Ministry of Railways and Ministry of Defence”, Jain said. 

